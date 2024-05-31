‘Anticipation’ rising ahead of Borussia Dortmund’s Champions League final against Real Madrid

Borussia Dortmund have arrived in London ahead of their Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday night. Around 300 fans saw their team off at the airport on Friday morning as excitement surrounds the club. Speaking prior to departure, Sebastian Kehl spoke about the atmosphere within the camp.

“You can feel the excitement,” said Kehl. “Of course, we know what lies ahead of us tomorrow and what a great opportunity we have to play a really great game, win a title, and make history – that’s why the tension is rising, but so is the anticipation.”

Against 14-time champions Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund’s odds are stacked against them, but there’s a sense of belief around the club after beating Atlético Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in the knockout stages.

“We believe that we will get opportunities to hurt them,” added Kehl, who spoke of the wins against Atlético and PSG: “with this mixture of passion, a high level of willingness to work against the ball, to help each other, to play compactly and to constantly create moments of transition” – Kehl and BVB know they can beat Real.

GGFN | Daniel Pinder