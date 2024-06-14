Anticipation building ahead of tonight’s Euro 2024 opener

We’re just hours away from Germany opening Euro 2024 against Scotland in Munich tonight. Thousands of Scots have descended on the Bavarian capital as their country play in a successive European Championship for the first time since 1992-1996.

Never mind ‘off to Germany’, the Scots are taking over Germany… pic.twitter.com/SM8qmaiERk — Amy Canavan (@amyjcanavan) June 14, 2024

There’s a reported 25,000 fans at the Olympic Park fan zone in Munich, three hours prior to tonight’s kick-off, the majority of them being Scottish.

‘When you hear that noise from the Tartan Army boys, we’ll be coming down the road.’



25,000 fans at the Olympic Park fan zone in Munich. Packed over three hours before kick off. No surprise that the majority are Scottish. Quite the scene 🇩🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #euro2024 pic.twitter.com/5wp0LfF3Wt — Aadam Patel (@aadamp9) June 14, 2024

Scotland fans have also taken over Marienplatz and partied long into the night to the sound of bagpipes. Reporters on site across Munich have only spoken of a positive atmosphere, but there won’t be any public showing in the famous square with concerns for being over capacity.

It was Aston Villa’s John McGinn who stole the show upon Scotland’s arrival in Germany. He didn’t shy away from their welcome party, joining in with some Bavarian dancing.

.#Scotland arrive in Germany and John McGinn joins in Bavarian dance. pic.twitter.com/EdcpWWZ2Og — Ronnie Esplin (@RonnieEsplin) June 9, 2024

Scotland play Germany tonight before facing Switzerland and Hungary.

GGFN | Daniel Pinder