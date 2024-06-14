Anticipation building ahead of tonight’s Euro 2024 opener

Advertisement
We’re just hours away from Germany opening Euro 2024 against Scotland in Munich tonight. Thousands of Scots have descended on the Bavarian capital as their country play in a successive European Championship for the first time since 1992-1996.

There’s a reported 25,000 fans at the Olympic Park fan zone in Munich, three hours prior to tonight’s kick-off, the majority of them being Scottish.

Scotland fans have also taken over Marienplatz and partied long into the night to the sound of bagpipes. Reporters on site across Munich have only spoken of a positive atmosphere, but there won’t be any public showing in the famous square with concerns for being over capacity.

It was Aston Villa’s John McGinn who stole the show upon Scotland’s arrival in Germany. He didn’t shy away from their welcome party, joining in with some Bavarian dancing.

Scotland play Germany tonight before facing Switzerland and Hungary.

GGFN | Daniel Pinder