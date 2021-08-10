Anti-vaccine protesters clash with London police
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The protesters were demonstrating against the use of COVID-19 vaccine passports and children receiving coronavirus vaccines, according to Paul Brown, who posted the video on Twitter.
It appeared protesters were targeting the corporation's news coverage, according to a report in The Guardian, despite the majority of the BBC's operations moving out of the White City building eight years ago.
It said the corporation's commercial arm still rents out some studio space in the facility.