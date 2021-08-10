Anti-government protesters clash with Thai police

Hundreds of police were deployed onto the streets ahead of the protest, and dispersed some groups using water cannon.

Thailand's youth-led protest movement has been regaining momentum amid growing public anger about Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's handling of the country's worst wave of COVID-19 infections and with the economy taking a new battering.

Hospitals have been pushed to the brink by the latest wave of cases and Thailand reported on Tuesday (August 10) a record COVID-19 death toll of 235.

Demonstrations last year attracted hundreds of thousands of people before a crackdown by authorities.

Last weekend, more than a thousand Thai anti-government protesters clashed with police.