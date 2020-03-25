Anthony Zettel leaves 49ers, signs with Vikings in NFL free agency

Defensive lineman Anthony Zettel, a late-season pickup for the 49ers, agreed to terms Wednesday with the Minnesota Vikings, the team announced.

The 49ers signed Zettel on Dec. 23 after experiencing depth issues on the team's defensive line. San Francisco released Jeremiah Valoaga, who played in four games for the 49ers, to make room for Zettel.

Zettel saw action in the 49ers' final regular-season game, then played a backup role in each of the team's three postseason games. Zettel played 15 snaps on defense and 13 plays on special teams in the 49ers' 31-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.

The 49ers signed Zettel as a free agent on Dec. 23, a week after the Cincinnati Bengals released him. Zettel played for 49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek when they were both with the Detroit Lions.

The 49ers also lost backup nose tackle Sheldon Day on Wednesday, as he signed with the Indianapolis Colts.

The 49ers announced the official signing of defensive lineman Kerry Hyder on Wednesday. Hyder played with the Dallas Cowboys last season. His best season came in 2016 when he registered eight sacks with the Lions with Kocurek as his position coach.

