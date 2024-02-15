Anthony Weaver: A detriment to have Jalen Ramsey sit outside, have to move him around

Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver held his first press conference since landing the job on Thursday and he shared one detail of his plans for the unit next season.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey rarely moved from the right side of the field while playing for former defensive coordinator Vic Fangio in 2023. Weaver called Ramsey the ""ultimate chess piece" on Thursday and indicated that the team is not going to be leaving him at one spot in the defense when they hit the field later this year.

"To have him sit outside and be a field corner or something like that, I think is a detriment and we got to find ways to move them around where he can be most impactful," Weaver said, via Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald.

Maximizing Ramsey's impact on games would seem to be a step in the right direction for Weaver as he works to put his stamp on the Dolphins defense.