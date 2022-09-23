Anthony Walker out for season with torn quad

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Friday he was “hoping against hope” for good news on linebacker Anthony Walker, after he was carted off the field on Thursday night with his left leg braced.

Unfortunately for the team, the MRI results made it clear Walker won’t be back on the field anytime soon.

Walker suffered a season-ending torn quad, according to multiple reports. Walker will undergo surgery to repair it.

The injury occurred with 10:22 left in the third quarter of last night’s game. With Walker already down after engaging Steelers offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor on a block, Okorafor then jumped on Walker’s back.

Okorafor said after the game that he was “just playing ball.”

Walker initially signed a one-year deal with the Browns in March 2021 and played nine games for the team last season. He re-signed with Cleveland on a one-year deal in March 2022.

The Colts selected Walker in the fifth round of the 2017 draft and he spent his first four seasons with the franchise.

