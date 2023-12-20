Anthony Walker saves day: 'By far his best game since he's been wearing an Indiana uniform'

BLOOMINGTON — On Saturday, the environment in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall was electric. Despite a limited student section due to winter break, the sellout crowd provided bundles of energy vs. No. 2 Kansas. Recognizing the stakes of that game, Indiana got out to a 13-point lead, one it would later squander in a 75-71 loss.

Fast forward to Tuesday night. The Hoosiers were coming off the high of that atmosphere and effort and faced Morehead State for the first of three mid-major clashes before returning to Big Ten play for good starting in January. The players weren’t into the game at all. It was a lifeless atmosphere.

“I thought at the start of the game we were flat, like we didn't even want to be out there,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said.

Indiana's Anthony Walker (4) scores during the first half of the Indiana versus Morehead State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.

But when Anthony Walker subbed into the game, he brought life to the floor.

In his first play on the court, Walker received an inbounds pass and scored through a foul. On the next possession, he walked into an open mid-range jump shot above the left elbow. From that point on, Walker was in full attack mode.

Walker tied his career high with 18 points while snatching nine rebounds. Coming off the bench, the fifth-year senior scored eight points in his first three minutes of action. His play let IU (8-3, 2-0 Big Ten) win a 69-68 nail-biter and evade a humiliating upset to Morehead State (8-4).

“He deserves the MVP tonight,” Woodson said. “... By far his best game since he's been wearing an Indiana uniform. We needed every bit of it to win this game tonight.”

Once Walker got going, it was clear the Hoosiers needed him to have a great night to avoid embarrassment. Starting forward Malik Reneau was once again in early foul trouble, and starting center Kel’el Ware was scoreless in the first half. IU is a dreadful shooting team, so any off night for its starting big men spells issues.

Walker picked up the scoring load while Reneau and Ware struggled. The Miami transfer constantly attacked the basket, either scoring or getting to the free-throw line.

“That's just a part of being on this team,” Walker said. “We know everyone is capable of being the (highest) scorer or the (highest) rebounder, whatever the case may be in a given night.”

Walker’s leadership was needed just as much as his on-court play. He’s one of two seniors consistently in Indiana’s rotation, alongside Trey Galloway. Of the two, Walker is more vocal than Galloway is, and he’s become a voice in the locker room despite this being his first season in Bloomington.

Dec 19, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Anthony Walker (4) celebrates a basket and foul with teammates in the second half against the Morehead State Eagles at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

After all, Walker has earned the right to be a critical voice. He has more experience in big games than anyone on the team, as he’s coming off a Final Four run in 2023 and an Elite Eight push in 2022 at Miami. Nine months ago to the day, Walker played 13 minutes in Miami’s throttling of IU in the NCAA tournament. Walker was hardly a go-to guy at Miami, but he’s played in settings that no one else on this team has.

Walker often plays the role of trash-talker and jokester of the bunch, but Indiana needed his wisdom Tuesday night. So when IU came out flat and trailed by as many as 15 points, Walker had a message for the team.

“Just to pick it up, just to pick the energy up,” Walker said. “They're not a lesser team whether they're D-I, D-II, mid-major, whatever the case may be.

“Anybody can beat anybody on any given night, especially in college basketball. Just getting our energy up, getting our main guys going, getting them more comfortable is something that I took pride in and something that I did.”

The rest of the Hoosiers eventually met Walker’s intensity level, as they ended the game on a 20-4 run to snatch a victory from Morehead State. Walker scored seven points during that spurt, including a pair of free throws that put Indiana on top for good.

Even after having his best game as a Hoosier, Walker wasn’t focused on basking in his accomplishments. He’s been around the block and realizes something has to change.

“There is no lesser opponent in college basketball,” Walker said. “So this is definitely a lesson, and we'll be the boss of our own energy for the rest of the year. Trust me on that one.”

Walker’s not an excellent scorer, and no specific part of his game stands out. He’s a utility guy who can fill in where IU needs it. On Tuesday, the Hoosiers lacked passion and interior scoring. The veteran provided it.

