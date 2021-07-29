Anthony Walker, not John Johnson III, to call defensive plays for Browns

The signing of John Johnson III was seen as one of the best decisions in free agency. The Cleveland Browns needed a talented, veteran to man the backend of their defense and Johnson is one of the best in the league.

Shortly after his signing, it was noted that he was the defensive play-caller on the field for the Los Angeles Rams. That role, also called the player with the “green dot” for the sticker placed on their helmet, is the quarterback of the defense.

With a variety of new starters and his ability to stay on the field for every play, it was expected that the Browns would also use Johnson in this role. Instead, Johnson shared today that fellow free-agent addition Anthony Walker will take that role:

#Browns safety John Johnson III said middle linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. is the signal caller on defense and will handle the responsibility well. Johnson filled the role last season for the #Rams and their No. 1-ranked defense. — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) July 29, 2021

It is commonplace for a linebacker to hold that distinction as they can communicate best to all levels of the defense from the middle of the formation. For Walker, known for his leadership, it is a chance to prove his worth in Cleveland after signing a one-year deal.

The decision to put Walker in this role also indicates that defensive coordinator Joe Woods sees him as a three-down player. Walker hasn’t been a full-time three-down linebacker so far in his career but some of that could be due to the presence of Darius Leonard in Indianapolis.

With Walker seemingly entrenched at one starting linebacker position, the rest of the Browns linebackers will fight for the other. Jacob Phillips and Malcolm Smith may have a leg up on rookie Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah due to their experience in the system last year and Owusu-Koramoah missing the start of camp due to COVID-19 restrictions.

A free agent signing will be calling the defense on the field, just not the one many expected. Get used to seeing a lot of #4 (Walker’s new number) on the field a lot for the Cleveland defense.