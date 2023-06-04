Anthony Walker Jr. judged recent Small Business Impact Showcase for Cleveland entrepreneurs
Cleveland Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. is known for his heady play on the gridiron but leveraged his one-of-a-kind mind to serve as a judge in a local small business showcase in the Sixth City.
The “Shark Tank” style event drew in entrepreneurs from across Northeast Ohio and was sponsored by Cleveland-based consulting firm Jumpstart, which helps small businesses get off the ground by providing capital and resources to high-potential startups.
“I think I was more nervous than everyone that presented,” Walker said of the experience. “It’s another opportunity to be a part of the community, and being here, I can learn something myself. I have my own business where it could possibly help me, and to have this opportunity is very unique. I always loved watching ‘Shark Tank,’ so this is a great opportunity for (the business owners).”
Each of the participants who pitched to Walker and the panel of judges was awarded $2,500 for their efforts, and the winner of the event took home $10,000 to help start their business endeavors.