Anthony Walker inactive, Juan Thornhill active for Browns-Broncos

The Browns are down a couple of defensive players but they will at least have one key defender who was questionable playing in Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Linebacker Anthony Walker (hamstring) is inactive for the contest after he was questionable entering the weekend. He was a limited participant in Friday's practice but didn't participate on Wednesday and Thursday.

But safety Juan Thornhill (calf) is active. He was limited on Thursday and Friday.

Star cornerback Denzel Ward (shoulder) is inactive after he was previously ruled out on Friday. He didn't practice all week.

Receiver Marquise Goodwin, center Luke Wypler, defensive end Isaiah McGuire, defensive tackle Siaki Ika, and offensvie tackle Leroy Watson are also inactive for Cleveland.

The Broncos will have safety P.J. Locke, as he's active. He was questionable with an ankle injury and didn't practice on Wednesday. He was limited on Thursday. Running back Dwayne Washington is inactive after he was a late add to the injury report with an illness.

Outside linebacker Ronnie Perkins, outside linebacker Thomas Incoom, safety JL Skinner, center Alex Forsyth, and defensive lineman Elijah Garcia are also inactive for the Broncos.