Deshaun Watson wore No. 4 at Clemson. He wore No. 4 with the Texans.

But when the Texans traded Watson to the Browns, he arrived in Cleveland to find the No. 4 on the back of linebacker Anthony Walker Jr.

Walker, though, quickly let Watson know the number was his.

“I reached out to him,” Walker said, via 92.3 The Fan. “I told him right away the number’s his. Obviously, the No. 4 means a lot to me, but it’s your quarterback at the end of the day. That’s your franchise quarterback. You understand that.”

There is no word on whether Watson, who received a fully guaranteed $230 million deal, compensated Walker.

Walker switched to No. 5. He wore No. 50 in his first three seasons in Indianapolis and 54 his final season there. When the NFL allowed linebackers to wear single-digit numbers, Walker selected No. 4 upon arrival in Cleveland last year.

Anthony Walker on giving No. 4 to Deshaun Watson: That’s your franchise QB originally appeared on Pro Football Talk