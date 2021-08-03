Browns linebacker Anthony Walker is going to miss some time with a knee injury, but he avoided anything close to a worst-case scenario when he was injured on Monday.

Walker had to leave the team’s practice after hurting his knee, but head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Tuesday that he does not need to have surgery. Stefanski added that Walker is expected to miss a week or so as he recovers.

The Browns signed Walker to a one-year deal this offseason and he is projected to be their starting middle linebacker.

Walker spent the last four years with the Colts and he started every game for them the last two seasons.

Anthony Walker doesn’t need knee surgery originally appeared on Pro Football Talk