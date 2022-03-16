Anthony Walker agrees to return to Browns

Myles Simmons
·1 min read

As the Browns await quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s decision, they’ve taken care of a defensive piece.

Linebacker Anthony Walker has agreed to return to Cleveland on a one-year $5 million deal, according to agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha.

Walker signed with the Browns last March, also on a one-year contract. He appeared in 13 games with 12 starts, recording 113 total tackles along with a sack and a pair of passes defensed.

A former Colts fifth-round pick in 2017, Walker has appeared in 70 total games with 60 starts in five seasons. He’s also recorded three interceptions, 13 passes defensed, 21 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks.

Anthony Walker agrees to return to Browns originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

