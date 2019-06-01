Anthony Van Dyck gives O'Brien record-equalling seventh Derby

Jockey Seamie Heffernan rides Anthony Van Dyck (R) to victory in the Derby at Epsom Jockey Seamie Heffernan rides Anthony Van Dyck (R) to victory in the Derby at Epsom (AFP Photo/Glyn KIRK )

London (AFP) - Anthony Van Dyck gave trainer Aidan O'Brien a record-equalling seventh winner in the Epsom Derby on Saturday.

The 49-year-old Irishman had seven runners out of 13 in this year's edition of English flat racing's premier event, with Sir Dragonet highly fancied.

But it was Anthony Van Dyck, a 13/2 shot, who came with a run on the inside under jockey Seamie Heffernan to win ahead of the fast-finishing Madhmoon and Japan.

"It's incredible. I'm so privileged to be part of the team," O'Brien told ITV Racing. "There are so many people involved that I would like to thank.

"These races are so competitive and so tough. I'm so privileged, delighted and grateful to the team."

Heffernan said he had no doubts about his mount after Anthony Van Dyck came under pressure in the final furlong.

"I knew he would be with me when I needed him," Heffernan said. "It was a big ask of him, but he's danced every dance. I'm happy."

Turning to O'Brien, Heffernan -- who was winning the Derby for the first time in his 12th attempt, jokingly said: "He can train all right."

Sir Dragonet appeared well-placed when making a strong charge down the middle of the home straight but tired in a battle with Madhmoon, who held off Japan in the battle for second.

With Broome fourth and Sir Dragonet fifth, Irish-trained horses swept the major places.

There was no fairytale finish for Bangkok, who finished well down the field in 12th place.

The horse's original owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, best known in British sport for his role in bankrolling Leicester's rise to a shock English Premier League title triumph in 2016, was killed in a helicopter crash outside the football club's stadium in October.

His younger son took up his father's dream of winning the Derby by continuing to own Bangkok.

But Saturday's result left him waiting for Derby success, just as it did for Bangkok's trainer Andrew Balding, whose father Ian saddled the outstanding Mill Reef to win the race back in 1971.