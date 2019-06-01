Anthony Van Dyck gives O'Brien 7th win in English Derby Racegoers traditionally dressed in the stands during Derby Day of the Derby Festival in Epsom England, Saturday June 1, 2019. The Derby is one of the premier events in the world horse race calendar. (John Walton/PA via AP)

EPSOM, England (AP) -- Top Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien won the English Derby for a record-tying seventh time when Anthony Van Dyck squeezed to a narrow victory in the 240th edition of Britain's richest flat race on Saturday.

One of seven O'Brien entries in a 13-horse race, Anthony van Dyck - a 13-2 shot - came through from the middle of the pack, switched to the rail, and just outlasted four rivals in almost a blanket finish.

Madhmoon, at 10-1, came second and two more O'Brien horses - Japan (20-1) and Broome (4-1) - were third and fourth, respectively.

Anthony van Dyck won about 920,000 pounds ($1.15 million) for the Ballydoyle operation, of which O'Brien is the leading trainer.

Sir Dragonet, another O'Brien entry, was the favorite and finished fifth in front of Queen Elizabeth II, who was among the racegoers at Epsom.

