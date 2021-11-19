Anthony ‘Spice’ Adams talks Charmin, his playing days, Eddie Goldman, and the taunting rules

There aren’t many former Chicago Bears players who have become more recognizable after their playing days concluded than Anthony “Spice” Adams.

The former defensive tackle who spent nine years in the NFL, including five with the Bears, has become an internet sensation and energetic television host. He’s created countless social media videos and characters since retiring from the NFL, but continues to stay involved with the Bears as co-host of “Inside the Bears” with Lauren Screeden.

We had the opportunity to talk with Adams about his playing days, his thoughts on this year’s defense, the new NFL rules, and the work he’s doing with Charmin and their new Forever Roll.

Adams has teamed up with Charmin to launch the Forever Roll

AP Photo/David Banks

Adams has partnered with Charmin to promote their new toilet paper roll called the Forever Roll.

“It’s the size of a spare tire,” Adams said. “If you’re a household of two, you can go up to one month without changing this roll. It’s still the two ply, ultra soft and it comes with its own steel roll holder. If you’re not satisfied with it, Charmin will offer a 30-day money back guarantee.”

Having to constantly change a toilet paper roll can be an annoyance and Adams likes the fact he doesn’t have to worry about that as much.

“If you get the Forever Roll, you can just put it in there and not have to worry,” Adams said. “And sometimes as guys, we want to help out with shopping. If we come back to the crib with a spare tire of toilet paper, I’d be the man for that.”

Adams couldn’t commit to Charmin creating a Forever Roll that had the Green Bay Packers logo imprinted on each sheet, but was a fan of the idea.

“I would love that. We should look into that,” the former Bear said with a laugh.

You can learn more about Charmin’s new Forever Roll by visiting shop.charmin.com.

Missing the grind from his playing days

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Before he became a social media sensation, Adams was soley focused on the game of football as a defensive tackle, whether he was with the Bears or the San Francisco 49ers. It’s been 10 years since he last played a down in the NFL and he says he misses the daily grind of getting better and better, preparing for gameday.

Story continues

“Everything that everybody hated was something that I loved,” Adams said. “For instance, if you’re playing the three-technique defensive tackle, that’s the position that gets all of the sacks and the money. If a three-technique got moved to nose guard, he is pissed. He’s like ‘why do I want to play nose guard?’ Because I’m going to get double teams for the whole game. But that’s something that I loved. I loved being in the middle of the defense, being the unsung hero, I loved training camp. Everything that made you miserable was stuff that I loved.”

Adams certainly played the unsung hero role well. As the nose guard or one-technique, he dealt with the dirty work to eat up blocks and free other defensive linemen to attack the quarterback or ball carrier.

Adams still got his due though, racking up 144 tackles, 4.5 sacks and three forced fumbles during his time as a Bear. But he was more than content with putting himself through the grind to make it worth it for gamedays.

“The grind of it all, just to go through it and then once you’re done to say you accomplished it, it was the best feeling in the world,” he said.

High praise for former centers Kevin Mawae and Olin Kreutz

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Going up against NFL centers and guards is no easy task and it’s a challenge every single snap for a defensive lineman. But when asked to name the most challenging players he’s ever played against, Adams immediately turned to two names: Kevin Mawae and Olin Kreutz.

“He wasn’t the biggest, but his technique was sound,” Adams said when talking about Mawae. “He could do all types of things, it depends on what you were giving him.”

Adams then recalled a story of when Mawae was hurt and believed he finally had the upper hand (literally) when playing against him.

“What was so crazy was I think he broke his right hand so then he found out how to snap with his left hand,” Adams said. “You’re thinking ‘okay, now I finally have an advantage over him’ and the next thing you know he learns how to snap with his left hand.”

Adams also shared how he realized Kreutz and the Bears interior offensive line was the real deal when he was with the 49ers.

“I remember playing on the Niners and playing against the Chicago Bears and going up against [Kreutz] and it was just confirmation that these guys were some pretty tough dudes,” he said.

Mawae and Kreutz were often listed as the best centers of the 2000s. Mawae played with the Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets, and Tennessee Titans. He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019. Kreutz was a semi-finalist for the Hall of Fame in 2020. He and Adams both played together from 2007-10.

Adams says the Bears win the Super Bowl if Jay Cutler never got hurt in the NFCCG

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

One of the biggest “what if” moments in Bears history came 11 years ago when Jay Cutler was knocked out of the 2010 NFC Championship game due to an MCL sprain. Cutler of course missed the rest of the game, putting the onus on Todd Collins and then Caleb Hanie to try and bring the Bears back against the Green Bay Packers, but the comeback bid fell short.

If Cutler never went out, however, would that result have been any different? Adams thinks so in a big way.

“We would have won the Super Bowl,” Adams said confidently. “There’s no way you can convince me that if we would have won that game, we wouldn’t have beaten the Steelers. The Packers had just beaten Atlanta 48-13 or something crazy like that so they were hot. They came into Soldier Field and they only scored two offensive touchdowns after putting up 48 and then going on to beat the Steelers. You’re telling me had we been able to beat that team, we wouldn’t have beaten the Steelers? We would have won the Super Bowl.”

Adams also talked about the divisional game prior to that was his favorite Bears game ever since it was first postseason game in his career.

“That was like the best in the world,” he said. “That game against Seattle was special to me.” The Bears beat the Seattle Seahawks 35-24.

The Bears defense has gotten complacent

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Adams remembers his time with the Bears fondly, but what about his thoughts on this year’s group, particularly their defense?

After a relatively strong start to the season, the Bears defense has hit a few rough patches. They were decimated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers in consecutive weeks, allowing 30-plus points in each game, and though they played better against the Steelers, there’s still some concerns surrounding this unit that go deeper than just injuries.

Last year, Adams had some sound advice for the Bears offense and they wound up listening as they came alive late in the season. Does Adams have any advice for the defensive coordinator Sean Desai and his group this time around?

“I always try to simplify things, I think that’s best,” he said. “When we were playing, everybody would say ‘hey, do your job.’ If you bring everything back to square one, you’ll be excited with the outcome. Then, everyone’s job becomes one particular thing.”

Adams went on to say nobody’s job was safe on the defense when he played.

“If you can’t do [your job], then we’ll put someone else in, that was kind of the motto,” he said. “When you get down in your stance, watching film, when you’re practicing, you’re always thinking that you could be replaced. If I don’t do my job to the best of my ability, I can get replaced. I remember a lot of times seeing a revolving door at corner or safety and if that’s happening to them, that definitely can happen to me.”

Lovie Smith’s defense always had a tenacity about them and most players did their jobs well. But does Adams think this team has that same line of thinking his former teams did?

“Right now, I don’t think people have that mentality of ‘if I don’t do well, they’re going to put somebody else in,'” he said.

Eddie Goldman coming back into form

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Much was made about the return of nose tackle Eddie Goldman this year after he opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19. Goldman has started five games this season, but didn’t look like his old self at when he first got back on the field. The run stuffer finally looks to be on track after his performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but Adams wasn’t surprised by Goldman’s slow start.

“I know a lot of times I don’t like the bye week because even a week makes it seems like your off, so I couldn’t imagine a whole year, especially being a big guy,” Adams said. “A week or two weeks off is just ridiculous if you’re a big guy. It’s tough but at the same time, you’re a professional and you have to conduct yourself accordingly. At the end of the day, you’re supposed to be 10 steps ahead of the game if you’ve been out for a year. You’re supposed to be coming back in tip-top shape. I’m pretty sure he had to get the cobwebs off but the last couple of games I’ve seen, he’s looked phenomenal.”

Goldman had his best game of the year against the Steelers, totaling four tackles, including one for a loss. Hopefully the cobwebs are all the way off as Adams said and he’s gearing up for a big second half.

Adams isn't a fan of the new taunting rule

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL’s new taunting rules have taken center stage this season, particularly within the last month or so. The Bears were at the center of the controversial rule during their last game when linebacker Cassius Marsh was flagged after he sacked former teammate Ben Roethlisberger and simply looked over at the Steelers bench. The penalty kept the drive moving and aided in the Steelers winning the game.

Asked for his thoughts on the new rule after Marsh’s penalty, Adams didn’t hold back on his displeasure for the league’s crackdown.

“Those are the most awful rules I’ve ever seen in my life,” Adams said. “You can’t even look at somebody, I mean this is unreal, I don’t get when that just came about where you can just throw a flag off someone looking at a sideline. He didn’t say anything, he didn’t do any crazy gestures. He went and looked at the sideline. That is one of the most awful rules I’ve ever seen.”

Adams was talking about Marsh’s penalty specifically and he’s someone who feels passionately about the new rule. Back during his playing days, Adams showed plenty of emotion during the game.

“It’s like you can’t even motivate yourself these days, they want you to show no emotion…we play this kids game where we can’t show any emotion,” he said. “It’s ridiculous.”

Marsh was fined over $5,000 for the taunting penalty.

[listicle id=488622]

1

1