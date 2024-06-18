Anthony Smith vs. Carlos Ulberg: Odds and what to know ahead of UFC 303

What once started as a UFC 303 co-main event of Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree ultimately transformed into Anthony Smith vs. Carlos Ulberg following a bevy of changes among light heavyweights.

Anthony Smith vs. Carlos Ulberg preview

Smith, No. 12 in the latest USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie light heavyweight rankings, stepped into the card on 17 days’ notice after his training partner Hill withdrew due to injury. It’s another quick return and short notice bout for “Lionheart,” who scored a two-minute finish of Vitor Petrino at UFC 301 in May.

No. 15-ranked Ulberg originally stepped in as a replacement for Rountree against Hill, but then he was the one accepting a new opponent in Smith. The striking specialist is riding a six-fight winning streak, including a 12-second knockout of Alonzo Menifield at UFC on ESPN 56 in May.

Anthony Smith vs. Carlos Ulberg odds

DraftKings released the odds for the bout, with Ulberg opening up as a massive -500 favorite over Smith, who’s a +380 underdog.

How to watch Anthony Smith vs. Carlos Ulberg at UFC 303

When: Saturday, June 29, 2024

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Broadcast/streaming: ESPN+ pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 303.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie