Anthony Sherman: It’s on to the next chapter

Josh Alper
1 min read
Fullback Anthony Sherman said last month that he was heading into free agency with the mindset that he’d take less money to remain with the Chiefs, but it appears he’s decided on a different path.

Sherman posted a video to his Twitter account captioned “Thank you Chiefs Kingdom” and hashtagged retirement. He delivers a brief message in the video before heading off in a helicopter.

“Kansas City, thanks for all the memories. It’s been a great run. Eight years. Super Bowls. But it’s on to the next chapter,” Sherman said.

Sherman was a fifth-round pick by the Cardinals in 2011 and was traded to the Chiefs in 2013. He appeared in 125 regular season games and 13 playoff games with Kansas City, including the last two Super Bowls, while making one Pro Bowl.

Sherman had 66 catches for 552 yards and a touchdown to go with 28 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown over his entire 10-year career.

