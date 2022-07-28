Anthony Schwartz leaves practice with knee injury

Browns receiver Anthony Schwartz left practice with an injury to his left leg Thursday. The team since has confirmed Schwartz has a knee injury and will undergo further evaluation.

The Browns drafted Schwartz with a third-round pick in 2021. He had a hamstring injury that hampered him much of the 2021 offseason and training camp and then missed three games of his rookie season with a concussion.

He made 10 catches for 135 yards and a touchdown in 14 games last season.

“Every week, it was pretty much just fighting through so I could play Sunday,” Schwartz said during OTAs in June, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “For me, my goal was to be out there and play on Sunday. This year, I feel my goal is to win on Sunday and do my best to be able to help the team win on Sundays.”

Schwartz was running routes without any defenders when he pulled up with his injury.

Receiver David Bell (foot), offensive tackle Jack Conklin (knee), defensive tackle Sheldon Day (back), linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (groin), cornerback Denzel Ward (foot) and receiver Javon Wims (illness) did not practice Thursday, the team reports.

