Anthony Santander's solo homer (22)
Anthony Santander launches a solo homer to right field in the bottom of the 5th inning to extend the Orioles' lead to 2-0
If this is a playoff preview, we're in for a treat.
The Astros and Orioles face off again in Baltimore.
Severino gave up seven first-inning runs against Baltimore and saw his ERA balloon to 7.49.
Hays turned what looked like a game-tying double into an out with a spectacular, diving grab.
The White Sox walked off the Mariners in extras without putting a ball in play.
Ohtani's return to the mound lasted five batters.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski continues his Shuffle Up series with the most important fantasy position: the running backs!
The San Francisco Giants have navigated the 2023 season by turning rotation slots into openers, bulk guys and tag-team efforts. Is it actually working?
DeVonta Smith and Tee Higgins come off the board close to each other in Yahoo Fantasy drafts. Who is the better pick?
Funk, whose in-ring career spanned six decades, wrestled for nearly every major U.S. wrestling promotion, winning countless championships and earning accolades across the industry.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde determine which coaches are on the hot seat heading into the upcoming football season. With Week 0 upon us, the podcast kicks off discussing which coaches could be on their way out if this season doesn’t meet expectations at their respective programs.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
Mongo's wife said she hopes he lives to see his enshrinement.
With the fall season right around the corner, Yahoo Sports takes a look at the summer's top performers, stock risers and high school teams to keep an eye on this season.
We asked five fantasy analysts which QBs could deliver a breakout campaign this season. All five candidates are going after pick 100 on Yahoo.
Athletes.org, abbreviated as AO, is structured in a similar way to a players association.
An extended holdout through the first half of the season could cost Jones roughly $10 million in fines.
Seattle has taken over the third AL wild card and sits just 3 games back in the AL West.
She's revealed her All-Breakout and All-Bust teams. Now, Kate Magdziuk turns her attention to whom she believes will be the top rookies of 2023.
The White Sox are 49-76 this season.