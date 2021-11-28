Anthony Rush forces fumble, Patterson scores 2nd TD

Continuing with a year-long trend, the Falcons’ defense is making plays to set the offense up for success. Not long after Duron Harmon intercepted Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Falcons linebacker Anthony Rush forced a Jacksonville fumble which was eventually recovered by Marlon Davidson.

Shortly after, running back Cordarrele Patterson rushed for his second touchdown of the day to give Atlanta a 14-0 lead over Jacksonville. Thus far, Patterson has accounted for 84 yards on the ground in his first game back from an ankle injury.

Watch the fumble recovery and ensuing touchdown run by Patterson below, as shared by the Falcons’ Twitter account.

