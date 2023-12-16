Anthony Rosier happy Appalachian State is in town for Cure Bowl

Wekiva defensive lineman Anthony Rosier intends to sign a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play football at Appalachian State. Saturday, however, he had the opportunity to see the Mountaineers in action right in his hometown as App State took on Miami of Ohio at the Cure Bowl at UCF’s FBC Mortgage Stadium.

Rosier, however, was unsure if he would be able to attend the game. Horrible weather conditions were forecasted for Saturday in Central Florida, and Rosier thought he might just take in the game from the comfort of home.

A steady rain hindered things for both teams early in the first half, and it got more heavy toward halftime. Rosier likely stayed home.

“It depends on the weather really, so I’ll have to see,” Rosier said, about two hours before kickoff. “Of course, I’m excited. I was going to go to some practices, but just the weather. But it’s good to know my school is coming to Orlando, coming to see where I’m from. … It’s nice.

“I’m gonna have my raincoat on if I come.”

Rosier is equally excited about his opportunity at App State after seeing what linebacker Nate Johnson was able to accomplish in his first season in Boone, N.C. Johnson had 39 tackles and 7.9 sacks as a freshman and was named second team Freshman All-American by College Football News.

“I feel real good about it because they just had someone as a true freshman come in and become an all-American,” Rosier said. “So I trust the coaches to develop me the same way.”

App State has had quite a bit of success as a football program, joining the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2014, which is one of the reasons Rosier chose the Sun Belt Conference school.

“It just shows that I won’t just be developed as a player, but I’m going to have that winning culture that everyone wants in college,” Rosier said.

As a senior this season, Rosier had 23 tackles, 8 tackles for loss and 4 sacks. Wekiva finished the season 4-6, a bit below expectations for the Mustangs.

“Obviously the season did end how we wanted it to,” Rosier said, “but as a player. I feel like I took a bigger jump to be ready for that D-1, college-level stuff.”

He has been committed since his June visit to Boone, but he said there were a few schools who came in late trying to flip his decision.

“That’s gonna happen, but I just knew in the end that App State was where I wanted to be,” Rosier said.

Rosier played mostly on the defensive line, as a rush end at Wekiva, but App State is bringing him in as an outside linebacker. He was recruited by linebackers coach A.J. Howard.

“When I went on my official visit, I got to know him more,” Rosier said. “I feel this is a guy who can take me to a place where I want to be.”

And for the next four years, unless something changes, that place will be in the mountains of North Carolina. Rosier visited App State in June and he was impressed with the surroundings and the coaching staff.

“They call it a town, but it’s really like a lot more that than,” Rosier said. “There are so many people and so many things to do. It’s up in the mountains and it’s just a nice place to be.”

Chris Hays covers college and high school football, and college football recruiting. Find him on X (formerly Twitter) @OS_ChrisHays or on Instagram @OS_ChrisHays or email him at chays@orlandosentinel.com.