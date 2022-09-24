Anthony Rizzo's go-ahead HR (32)
Anthony Rizzo clobbers a two-run home run over the bullpen in right field to give the Yankees a 7-5 lead in the bottom of the 7th inning
Oswaldo Cabrera crushes a two-run home run into the seats in right field to give the Yankees a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the 4th inning
Reese McGuire hits a solo home run into the right-field seats that just eludes the glove of Aaron Judge, giving the Red Sox a 3-1 lead
Former Giants shortstop and current NBC Sports Bay Area analyst Rich Aurilia reacted to Aaron Judge's comments from a few years ago.
Thursday wasn't a good night for the Blue Jays on the out-of-town scoreboard.
Nick Castellanos will forgo a rehab assignment and is expected to return from his right oblique injury sometime during the Phillies' upcoming series in Chicago. By Jim Salisbury
Taylor Ward crushes his 20th home run of the season to left-center field to tie the game at 1 in the top of the 2nd inning
10 players who hit the most home runs after turning 40
Barry Bonds showered Albert Pujols with congratulations after the St. Louis Cardinals slugger became the fourth player in MLB history to hit 700 homers.
A 19-year-old defeated Magnus Carlsen, often described as the best chess player who ever lived. Chaos followed, reports <strong>Richard Hall</strong>
Albert Pujols, a beloved mentor as a Dodger last season, joined the elite 700-home run club with his former teammates bearing witness with conflicting emotions.
A St. Louis Cardinals prospect nearly reached home plate before finally realizing he didn't actually hit a home run. Watch the hilarious moment here.
During a pitching change, Giants' players were able to witness MLB history as Albert Pujols hit his 700th career homer.
Gerrit Cole's frustration over a call boiled over as he lit into home plate umpire Brian Knight following the top of the sixth inning.
Hernandez has been in the Mets broadcast booth since 2006.
Pujols hit two home runs on Friday night at Dodger Stadium, the ballpark he called home for most of the 2021 season.
Friday night, Pujols became the fourth player in MLB history to reach 700 home runs – and first since Barry Bonds.
Notre Dame lost the commitment of Elijah Paige, a four-star, 6-foot-7 offensive lineman who has offers from the entirety of the Pac-12.
Trevor Immelman was asked to explain his blunt response to Greg Norman's Presidents Cup tweet.
Aaron Judge is chasing history this weekend as the Yankees host the Red Sox in the Bronx. Heres how much tickets to the next three games cost.
The Internationals fended off a Saturday finish with two big points from the morning foursomes.