Anthony Rizzo to re-sign with Yankees: report

Anthony Rizzo treated image, grey uniform with no hat or helmet and hands on hips

The Yankees have their first baseman from last year back.



According to multiple reports, Anthony Rizzo signed a two-year contract worth $32 million. The deal will include an opt out after the first year. The signing comes after weeks of speculation as to what the Bronx Bombers were going to do at first base.

Many believed the Yanks were in on the A's Matt Olson, but Oakland would trade him to the Atlanta Braves for four prospects. It was believed that the Yankees were not willing to part ways with many of their top prospects like Anthony Volpe.

With Olson off the table, the Yankees were in the market for former Braves first baseman, Freddie Freeman. However, it seems that GM Brian Cashman and the rest of the organization have agreed that bringing Rizzo back was best.

The Yankees got Rizzo -- on the final year of his contract -- from the Cubs back in July 2021 for Minor League right-hander Alexander Vizcaino and outfielder Kevin Alcántara.

In 49 games for the Yankees, Rizzo hit eight home runs and drove in 21 RBIs while hitting .249 and bringing Gold Glove-caliber defense at the corner. In tandem with Joey Gallo, who the Yankees also received in a trade around the same time, Rizzo gave the team much needed power from the left side.

Rizzo is entering his year 32 season and will be 34 at the end of this new contract, if the option is picked up.

The Yankees are hoping Rizzo continues to bring his defensive and offensive skills that made him a three-time All Star this season and beyond.