Anthony Rizzo says there's 'no loyalty' in contract talks as Aaron Judge deadline looms

Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo celebrate in pinstripes

Anthony Rizzo was just in Aaron Judge's shoes when he was discussing a potential extension with the Chicago Cubs. He was also a key piece to their franchise, but ultimately, the Cubs chose to rebuild and Rizzo found his way to the Yankees at the trade deadline in 2021.

The uncertainty of contracts and the business side of sports, not just baseball, is felt by many pros. But for a face of the franchise like Judge, fans are extra tuned in for the next 24 hours to see if an extension to keep Judge in pinstripes for years to come will be announced. Of course, Judge gave the Opening Day deadline.

Rizzo told reporters Thursday that he has indeed talked to Judge about his current situation. Here's what he had to say:

“I have. I’ve talked to him a little bit about it and at the end of the day, it’s what’s going to make him and [wife] Sam happy," he said. "What his value is and what his worth is extremely high in this game. He’s a legitimate MVP candidate every single year, and he knows that. He’s really good at this game. He’s really good at how he handles everything – I’ve admired him from afar for years. I’ve heard nothing but good things about him, and I come over last year and meet him and it’s the total package.

“What he brings to this organization, from my time being here, is something I haven’t seen before. But when it comes to the business side of it, there’s no secret – you see Freddie Freeman isn’t on the Braves anymore. There’s no loyalty in this game, and when you separate that and the business side and take your heart out of it, that’s the tough part.”

Rizzo makes a good point about a face of the franchise not seeing eye to eye with his team at the end of the day. Freeman not in a Braves uniform is a weird thought for baseball fans, but here we are, watching him play in Dodgers blue.

Will the same thing happen with Judge and the Yanks? Obviously both parties have made it clear they don't want that to happen, but there still hasn't been a new deal ironed out -- or at least mentioned to the general public.

We'll see what happens by 1:05 p.m. on Friday when the Yanks kick off their season, and if a deal isn't done, whether or not the Opening Day deadline was concrete and Judge won't discuss anything until after the season.