Talk with David Ross spurred Anthony Rizzo to seek second opinion: reports originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo famously had a really close bond with Chicago Cubs manager David Ross during their time together in the Windy City, but it was actually the Cubs’ skipper that may have helped Rizzo identify an ailment that had been plaguing him for months.

Rizzo was shut down for the season this week as he continues to deal with the aftermath of a concussion he suffered during the campaign.

During Tuesday’s Yankees broadcast, YES clubhouse reporter Meredith Marakovits revealed that a conversation with Ross had spurred Rizzo into seeking second opinions on his health.

Zach Zaidman of 670 the Score, during the Cubs’ victory over the Giants, elaborated on that report, revealing that Ross and Rizzo had spoken when the Cubs were in New York for a series against the Mets.

“Ross during his playing career dealt with several concussion issues. We all know Rossy and Rizz are good friends. When the Cubs were in New York to play the Mets, Ross and Rizzo had a conversation, and it’s because of Ross Anthony realized ‘I’m not feeling like myself because I have a brain injury,’” Zaidman reported. “After having that conversation with Ross, Rizzo got in touch with Rossy’s doctor, and it turns out the concussion issues were real, and they shut him down.”

Rizzo was involved in a scary collision with San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. in late May. He cleared concussion tests initially, but was held out for several games due to a sore neck.

As the season continued, Rizzo struggled badly at the plate, and ultimately he was placed on the injured list on Aug. 3 after complaining of “fogginess.”

The Yankees are optimistic he will return to the field in 2024, according to manager Aaron Boone.

