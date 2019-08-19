Anthony Rizzo ribs Nick Castellanos about rare Sunday Night Baseball appearance

Nick Castellanos has only been with the Cubs for a few weeks, but his new teammates are still teasing him about being on a winning team for a change.

Anthony Rizzo was mic'd up during the Little League Classic on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball. The cameras caught him giving Castellanos some grief about being on the primetime stage.

"Is this your first Sunday Night Baseball game?" Rizzo said to Castellanos.

"Probably. At least in two years," Castellanos said.

Castellanos left the Tigers, which are now 37-83, and lost 98 games in both 2017 and 2018. They had a winning record in 2016 (86-75) and finished 2.5 games out of the wild card and made the playoffs in Castellanos' rookie year in 2014. Still, going from the worst team in baseball to one that has made the playoffs four straight years and is in the middle of a division race is a stark contrast.

Tigers fans may not find it that amusing though.

