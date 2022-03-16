Anthony Rizzo returns, but move only creates more questions for Bombers

TAMPA — With their latest move — re-signing first baseman Anthony Rizzo — the Yankees have all the parts to make for a solid defensive infield and a strong, balanced lineup. That said, these pieces don’t quite fit together yet.

Obviously, Rizzo was a nice fit for the Yankees. The 32-year-old does not have the same power he had when he was one of the faces of the young Cubbies chasing away the curse in 2016, but he still has solid numbers. He hit .249/.340/.428 in 49 games with the Bombers, but one red flag may be how his lefty-bat struggled against righties last season. Rizzo hit just .214/.321/.412 with a .733 OPS against right-handers. Rizzo declined a five-year, $70 million extension from the Cubs last spring.

With the addition of Rizzo, who agreed to a two-year, $32 million deal late Tuesday night, Luke Voit has lost his starting first base spot again to the lefty-hitting Rizzo. And now DJ LeMahieu has also lost the last spot where he could get regular starts.

That means the Yankees are likely not done dealing. They have to clear some space in the infield.

Gleyber Torres’ struggles at shortstop created the dire need for the Yankees to go out and get Isiah Kiner-Falefa to fill that spot. The easy answer for the Yankees is to move him to second base, but that causes a domino effect of questions. That is where LeMahieu was expected to play when he signed the six-year, $90 million deal with the Yankees before last season. Moving him to third was an option, but the Yankees also brought in former American League MVP Josh Donaldson with Kiner-Falefa so that limits his time there. LeMahieu can also play a utility role, which he played perfectly in 2019, but it dilutes the value of one of their best right-handed hitters.

The better answer would be to take Torres and Voit, who the Yankees clearly decided wasn’t part of their plans last year, and trade them for one of their needs — perhaps another starting pitcher. Voit, who led MLB in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season in home runs, was hampered by injuries last year. The Yankees eventually traded for Rizzo to play first and Voit was relegated to a back-up first base job.

“Voit doesn’t fit there anymore, they need a lefty first baseman,” a National League scout said. “He’d be a good DH in the NL. Torres is still young and he played well at second base (in 2018-19), there would be interest in him.”

LeMahieu said last month that he is OK with the utility infielder role.

“It’s kind of my skill set now,” the 33-year-old said

A year after he won the American League batting title and became the first player in the modern era to win it in both leagues, LeMahieu’s exit velocity was his lowest since 2017. His launch angle was the lowest of any full season since 2017 and he was among the lowest in the league in barrels, or balls hit with the perfect combination of exit velocity and launch angle. He had the lowest slugging percentage of his time with the Yankees (.362) and his most strikeouts (94).

Much of that was likely a result of the sports hernia he tried to play through last season. He had surgery this offseason and said this spring he feels 100%.