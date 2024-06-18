Anthony Rizzo reportedly suffers broken bone after scary collision at first base originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo is expected to be out for some time after a nasty collision at first base during Sunday’s game against the Boston Red Sox.

Anthony Rizzo left the game after this collision at first base. pic.twitter.com/ee4gurvVFR — ESPN (@espn) June 17, 2024

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Brendan Kuty and Chris Kirschner, Rizzo suffered a broken bone in his arm as a result of the collision, and could miss up to four-to-six weeks, though surgery won’t be required.

On the play in the seventh inning of Sunday’s game, Rizzo collided with Boston Red Sox pitcher Brennan Bernardino as both men got to first base. The pitcher was attempting to corral a wide throw and collided with Rizzo, who fell to the ground and landed hard on his arm.

Rizzo was forced to leave the game because of the injury, and underwent testing in New York on Monday.

In 71 games this season, Rizzo has hit eight home runs and driven in 28 RBI’s, slashing .223/.289/.341.

Despite the injury, he could still be back in action by the time he makes a pair of trips to Chicago later this summer, including his first series back at Wrigley Field since he was traded by the Chicago Cubs in 2021. The Yankees will play the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field Aug. 12-14, and will take on the Cubs at Wrigley on Sept. 6-8.

