Anthony Rizzo has no regrets over signing bargain extension in 2013

Back in 2013, the Cubs locked up a 23-year-old Anthony Rizzo on a seven-year, $41 million extension - with two options that could make it nine years for $74 million.

Rizzo is a cancer survivor, and gaining financial stability was a big thing for him. Seven years later, the deal is one of the best in baseball from a team perspective, but incredibly below market value overall.

However, the big first baseman, who's emerged as a cornerstone for the Cubs, has no regrets over his decision.

"I've had the freedom from 22, 23 years old to financially do whatever I want and play freely," Rizzo told NBC Sports Chicago's Gordon Wittenmyer. "And I'm going to be able to do financially whatever I want for the rest of my life as long as I don't make poor choices.

"At the end of this contract, it'll make a lot of money, and I'm playing the game I love."

The Cubs shut down extension talks with Rizzo over the winter, and he said it never got to the point of discussing any numbers. He has "no idea" what the Cubs' thinking was on shutting down those talks, too.

The two sides will likely talk extension again in the future, but until then, the Cubs have Rizzo on an absolute bargain of a deal.

