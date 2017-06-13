Anthony Rizzo is the newest leadoff man for struggling Cubs

It’s just one lineup out of 162, one that won’t swing the fortunes of the 2017 Chicago Cubs one way or the other, no matter what it produces.

Still, it’s impossible to see Anthony Rizzo leading off for Tuesday night’s game against the New York Mets and not feel like there’s some measure of panic or desperation in the move. Cubs manager Joe Maddon is clearly trying to jump-start his struggling team in any way possible and this is where he’s at: Seeing if Rizzo can provide the spark that Dexter Fowler provided the last two seasons before leaving for the Cardinals in the offseason.

Rizzo atop the lineup is an odd look, for sure, even stranger than the failed Kyle Schwarber leadoff experiment or any of the five other Cubs who have taken a turn leading off this season. Rizzo has hit .249/.390/.472 with 13 homers and 37 RBI this season, appearing third in the lineup 53 times and cleanup for a total of nine games. Kris Bryant will bat third against the Mets at Citi Field while Jason Heyward will bat cleanup as his bounce back season continues.





What a strange season for the Cubs. The defending World Series champions sit at 31-32 after Monday night’s loss to the Mets with only the sorry state of the NL Central keeping them within 1.5 games of the first-place Milwaukee Brewers. The starting rotation is struggling. Young stars like Schwarber and Addison Russell aren’t producing. And a team that looked dynasty bound at the start of spring is trying out more lineups the the Doobie Brothers tour.

There’s seemingly no way Rizzo can be the long-term leadoff man. He’s only batted first one other time in his seven-year career and the Cubs need his bat in the heart of the order. This has all the makings of a classic Joe Maddon move in which he tries to take the pressure off his struggling team by doing something unorthodox and then returns to something else a few games later.

Although if that’s the case, it’s a curious move because what comes next when Rizzo gives it a try and doesn’t produce? Do you put in a call to Kenny Lofton or Juan Pierre and see what they’re up to? See if 62-year-old Andre Dawson wants to put down the weights and give it a shot?

At some point, the Cubs are going to have to address their many needs through the trade market. A starting pitcher will be one. A consistent leadoff hitter is another.

Until then, though, it seems like Maddon will be stuck playing the lineup slot machine until something pays off.

At least the Cubs social media team seems to be having a good time with it all.

Just here to read everyone's reactions. — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 13, 2017





Luke, Thank you for your input. We will relay this to Joe ASAP. — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 13, 2017





