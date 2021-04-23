Anthony Rizzo moves up Cubs' all-time home run list vs. Brewers

Rizzo passes Hall of Famer on Cubs' all-time HR list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Anthony Rizzo will go down as one of the best Cubs of all-time when it's all said and done. In the meantime, he keeps moving on up the franchise record books.

Rizzo crushed his fourth home run of the season Friday against the Brewers, also No. 232 of his Cubs tenure. That puts him in sole possession of seventh place on the franchise's all-time home run leaders, passing Hall of Fame catcher Gabby Hartnett.

Tell me the #Cubs are toasty without SAYING the Cubs are toasty. 🔥@BinnysBev pic.twitter.com/w4amvlJieH — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 23, 2021

The Cubs first baseman is within striking distance of sixth on that same list, currently held by Aramis Ramirez (239).

Rizzo has a bit of a ways to go to crack the top 5 — Ryne Sandberg is fifth with 282 Cubs home runs. But if he's back on the North Side in 2022 — he's set to hit free agency this winter — we very well could see it happen then.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!