Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant continue to prove their the best bromance in sports

The Bryzzo Souvenir company has been on a bit of a hiatus this summer; since July 23rd to be exact when Kris Bryant went on the disabled list with a sore shoulder. However, despite Bryant not being on the roster, Anthony Rizzo and his Cubs teammate and BFF cemented their status as a bromance power-couple Friday morning.

Rizzo also left the most adorable comment on Bryant's Instagram post of the two in their Players Weekend uniforms.

How do you not love these two? With Bryant on the tail end of his recovery, hopefully these two will be reunited on the field soon for more vintage Bryzzo moments in 2018.