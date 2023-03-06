Anthony Richardson’s stellar NFL combine, Nick Saban is unhappy with proposed SEC rivals & will the Pac-12 crumble?

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger break down Anthony Richardson’s electric combine along with new SEC schedule developments & Pac-12 conjecture on today’s podcast.

Outgoing Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson had a record setting day in Indianapolis where he displayed his athleticism and throwing prowess at the 2023 NFL scouting combine. The show discusses how much this weekend’s performance will impact his draft stock compared to the other quarterbacks in this year’s draft class.

A new proposal for future SEC scheduling includes an extra in conference game with 3 permanent rivalry games set every year. Alabama’s Nick Saban felt like the Crimson Tide drew the short straw with the rumored rivals of the LSU Tigers, Auburn Tigers & Tennessee Volunteers. The guys determine if Saban’s latest gripe holds any water.

The impending decisions surrounding the Pac-12 expansion are starting to get closer. The conference is in purgatory with UCLA and USC set to leave for the Big Ten in the coming years. With the Big-12 looking to expand as well, the Pac-12 is fighting to stay afloat and keep their cornerstone schools a part of their conference.

In Texas school news, Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams was suspended due to some inappropriate comments made to the team. Also, Texas A&M started their new NIL initiative that warranted an official reminder from the NCAA on the rules and regulations surrounding the payment of players.

Lastly, in news of the weird, a man in Peru committed a very odd crime & the National Parks Service gave a warning ahead of bear season.

1:00 Anthony Richardson had a phenomenal performance at the NFL combine

9:45 The SEC is expected to go to 9 conference games with 3 rivalry games

22:15 The latest on Pac-12 expansion

37:25 Who is the coach of the year & player of the year in the SEC?

42:50 Texas Tech's Mark Adams was suspended

48:00 Texas A&M stays on the forefront of NIL discussions

52:00 A food delivery guy in Peru had a mummy in his delivery bag

55:50 The national parks service gave bear advice

