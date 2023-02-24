Anthony Richardson's draft potential intriguing for Bears' No. 1 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Anthony Richardson might as well clear his schedule for all three days of the NFL Draft.

The Florida quarterback's draft position could likely boil down to whims of any given team, including the Chicago Bears.

"I can't remember a bigger variance league-wide on a feeling about a quarterback than Anthony Richardson," Fowler said on ESPN's NFL Live.

Fowler continued by saying that he's talked to multiple teams whose scouting departments had both first-round grades and fourth-round grades on Richardson.

In his third season with the Gators, Richardson threw for 2,549 yards and rushed for 654 yards. He finished the season with 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

"He's immensely talented, so that talent should overshadow the fact that he's considered a bit of a prospect that could maybe go sit somewhere for a year," Fowler said.

Fowler said the comparison that one team executive made that stuck with him was describing Richardson as a combination of Cam Newton and Justin Fields.

Newton was the No. 1 overall pick in 2011 and a former league MVP. He and Fields have both earned reputations as creative playmakers with the ability to execute off the run.

Fields is coming off a promising sophomore campaign and the Bears seem intent on continuing to invest in him. While they may not be in the market for a top quarterback, Richardson's potential certainly gives Chicago some leverage at the negotiating table. A number of teams, including the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers are all in need of a playcaller and could try to make a deal with the Bears to grab that coveted No. 1 overall pick.

The 2023 NFL Draft will kick off in Kansas City on April 27. The second and third round follow on April 28, before the remaining four rounds on April 29.