Anthony Richardson's best plays in debut vs. Jaguars Week 1
Watch Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson's best plays in debut vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Richardson ran and threw for a touchdown but left during the Colts' final possession against the Jaguars.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jaguars vs. Colts game.
Calvin Ridley is back, with 100-plus yards and a touchdown.
Andy Reid got a play from a janitor, so why can't the Lions get one from a ref?
Anthony Richardson will start for the Colts immediately.
Anthony Richardson is going to be a lot of fun to watch.
The Colts took a big swing on a talented QB in the draft.
The Colts' rookie QB had an up and down preseason debut.
Let's examine some players ready to exceed expectations and overdeliver for fantasy managers this season.
The Jaguars were playing very well by the end of last season.
Teams better hurry up if they want to trade for Jonathan Taylor.
It has been two and a half weeks since Jonathan Taylor requested a trade from the Colts.
The former Heisman Trophy winner threw two interceptions in a 24-10 loss to Atlanta, but hopes for better days ahead.
Williams took a big hit in the second quarter against the Dolphins.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Packers vs. Bears game.
Jalen Pitre was coughing up blood briefly after Lamar Jackson kneed him in the chest on Sunday afternoon in Baltimore.
Here are the takeaways from the end of the regular season and the 2023 WNBA postseason TV schedule for the first round.
Diontae Johnson reached for his right leg instantly after a 26-yard gain early in the second half on Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh.
Sean Payton's here to make an impression.
C.J. Stroud made some strange NFL history on his first pass.