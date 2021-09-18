Anthony Richardson won’t play unless Emory Jones gets hurt

Jamie Erdahl of CBS Sports provided more updates on Anthony Richardson’s hamstring injury just before the kickoff of Florida’s tangle against Alabama in the Swamp.

Richardson told the CBS crew that his first and worst hamstring strain came in spring football. The limp we saw last week after an 80-yard touchdown run was actually a reinjury of that right hamstring.

Erdahl said that Florida’s backup quarterback had an MRI on Saturday and Friday. While the hamstring looks “greatly improved,” Florida coach Dan Mullen told Erdahl that he wouldn’t be playing Richardson unless starter Emory Jones went down with an injury.

Richardson was doing backflips before the game and warming up, so he seems ready to go. He’s also been medically cleared to play. Mullen has backed up Jones all season and is doing his best to protect Richardson’s health. But with this being the most important game on the Gators’ schedule, Mullen may have to change his plans if Jones struggles again.

