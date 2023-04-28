Anthony Richardson wants to be a Week 1 starter for the Colts

INDIANAPOLIS - Anthony Richardson watched as Bryce Young went No. 1 to Carolina and C.J. Stroud No. 2. to Houston and felt his heart pounding. The Colts came up on the clock at No. 4. And then his phone began to buzz.

Within seconds, the tears were filling his eyelids.

The Colts found their next quarterback in a 20-year-old kid from Gainesville, Florida, who started just 13 games for the hometown Florida Gators and will now step in for an NFL franchise built by legends like Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck.

It's an outsized moment for a kid who wasn't on any draft radars a year ago at this time. But if something is going to bring this 6-foot-4, 244-pound quarterback down, it won't be a lack of confidence. In his eyes, this draft played out exactly as it was supposed to.

“I am going to bring energy. I am going to bring hard work. God willing – I’m going to bring a Super Bowl," Richardson said.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - APRIL 27: (L-R) Anthony Richardson celebrates after being selected fourth overall by the Indianapolis Colts during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

It's been quite a ride for Richardson to this moment. In a year, he went from battling for his first starting college job to becoming the fascination of the draft community, due to flashes of upside and the historic testing to finally place a piece of him in context.

The hype really took off at the combine, when he ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash and posted numbers in the broad and vertical jumps that no quarterback in history has topped. His pro day only added to the hysteria as he launched passes 65 yards through the air.

The Colts studied him in the shadows, sending only Director of Scouting Morocco Brown to the pro day and instead working him and the other quarterbacks out privately. It took plenty of digging to examine why he didn't get to start until his third season of college, how he only completed 53.8% of his passes and threw 16 touchdown passes, and whether the youth and inexperience that explained those numbers were a hindrance or all the reason to bet on the upside.

"There are a lot of guys that I know that I trust that I talked to about him and everything was, you know, right at the top of the list as far as that concern," Colts coach Shane Steichen said. "Then, just going through having him here, getting to know him as a person, talking football with him, I think he’s got a chance to be a really good player in this league.”

Richardson showcased a light personality, an outward confidence and a boyhood love of the game and the dreams he's able to chase in it. He'll be chasing those for himself, his mother and his younger brother.

The nature of the draft is that it forces kids to grow up faster than they ever planned. The Colts aren't sure when he'll start his first game, as they have Gardner Minshew as a potential bridge option, but the league often forces it sooner than later for top draft picks.

Richardson has a goal in mind for that.

"I’m going to try and be ready as fast as I can," Richardson said. "You know, try to be ready before preseason, try to be ready before the first game. I mean, they picked me this high for a reason, so I’m going to put the work in and make sure I’m ready for the franchise.”

As Richardson grows, he'll walk a line between confidence and patience. The Colts are going to walk that line with him. They haven't tried this with a first-round quarterback since Andrew Luck, and he didn't need quite the seasoning that will come for a 20-year-old with 13 starts above high school.

New Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has room to grow after starting just 13 games at the University of Florida.

"Let’s not crown him yet," general manager Chris Ballard said. "He’s a young player. He’s got work to do, but we like his talent. We like what he can be. ... We drafted him for what we think he can really be in the future."

Richardson is aware of the dangers of hype. Just this spring, he's gone from calling himself Cam Jackson, as a mashup of Cam Newton and Lamar Jackson, to insisting he's his own person and player.

But he isn't afraid of the pressure, the expectations or the urgency in Indianapolis. That's why he was staring at his phone, tears welling in his eyes, waiting for it to arrive.

"Pressure doesn’t do anything but create a legend," Richardson said.

