Anthony Richardson to start against Bills Sunday

Quarterbacks Anthony Richardson and Gardner Minshew are both listed on the top line of the Colts' depth chart, but only one of them will get the start against the Bills in the team's preseason opener.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen announced that Richardson will get the nod this Sunday. Steichen said that the starters will play about a quarter this time out.

Richardson came into the league with questions about his immediate readiness to start at the professional level, but the Colts took him fourth overall because they think he can be their franchise quarterback and team owner Jim Irsay has been clear about his belief that Richardson needs to play early in order to fulfill that projection.

With running backs Jonathan Taylor and Zack Moss out of action, the Colts are thin on running backs. We'll find out on Sunday if that means Richardson will be doing a lot of throwing in his professional debut.