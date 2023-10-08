Anthony Richardson out with right shoulder injury, X-rays negative

Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson won't be returning to Sunday's game against the Titans.

Richardson has been downgraded to out with his right shoulder injury, the team announced.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, X-Rays on Richardson's shoulder were negative.

Richardson went down in the second quarter after a 4-yard designed run. He immediately pointed to his right shoulder before he was examined on the sideline. He then went back into the locker room as the Colts finished out the first half.

The Colts took a 17-13 lead over Tennessee with Zack Moss’ 3-yard touchdown with eight minutes left in the third quarter. That was a response to Tennessee’s 19-yard TD from running back Tyjae Spears.

Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox has also been evaluated for a head injury, according to the CBS broadcast.