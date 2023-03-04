Anthony Richardson sets QB records for vertical, broad jumps at combine

Anthony Rizzuti
On Friday, 2023 NFL draft prospect Anthony Richardson said he believes he is a better thrower than Carolina Panthers great and personal idol Cam Newton. That may or may not actually be true, but it appears as though he’s a better jumper.

The University of Florida standout nearly jumped out of Lucas Oil Stadium this afternoon, registering a broad jump of 10 feet and nine inches and a vertical jump of 40.5 inches. Both are new combine records for a quarterback.

Those leaps are even more impressive considering how big the 21-year-old is. Richardson, per the event’s official measurements, stands at 6-foot-4 and 244 pounds.

Newton, by comparison, was listed at 6-foot-5 and 248 pounds at the 2011 combine. He jumped for a 10-foot, six-inch broad and 35-inch vertical—which currently rank, per Mockdraftable.com, in the 97th and 86th percentile, respectively.

Richardson, an athletic marvel, was expected to put on a show in Indianapolis. But at this rate, he might be the entire show—and the Panthers are certainly watching.

