Anthony Richardson scored his first NFL touchdown and fans loved it

Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson found the end zone for the first time in his career on a two-yard run in the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After a masterful drive leading the Colts offense down the field, Richardson took the snap on a designed run for a goal-line touchdown. Take a look at the score that got the Colts on the board for the first time this season:

First of many. 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/aA2Km0xF4X — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 10, 2023

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

God this is so much more fun to watch than the last five years 😍 #Colts https://t.co/pW6QovFfg3 — Christopher Swank (@swizzo_mcfizzo) September 10, 2023

Welcome to the NFL, AR5 🥲 https://t.co/PWCczi5n0w — Alexa Ross (@AlexaRossTV) September 10, 2023

This could literally bring a tear to my eye. Finally. A quarterback who can move https://t.co/vN1Itz1ocN — Christopher Cassella (@Cassellafella) September 10, 2023

Let’s make the 360 spike his signature td celebration https://t.co/EiBmL8QZle — Fernando Antonio (@FeelTheFern07) September 10, 2023

Why do I feel like crying over something so simple? https://t.co/ML6JSBnGFz — J (@Jay_M343) September 10, 2023

First TD for AR5!!!!! https://t.co/G2Nyxvktxs — Brandon Green (@PISTONZFAN) September 10, 2023

Inject it into my veins https://t.co/sebszCEden — James Ho (@_JamesHo) September 10, 2023

Wait Anthony Richardson might be him 👀 https://t.co/9Hlcxvsgrr — Jonny ✪ (@jonny_wheeler) September 10, 2023

The fact he was +270 for an anytime TD is wild and basically free money lol https://t.co/JtibhJnZPk — B., The Chef (@_DiscreteView) September 10, 2023

He’s going to be so good https://t.co/AqDrGEKfSW — Alek Wood (@awoody8) September 10, 2023

NFL optimism is back in Indy. Let's go Colts! https://t.co/Qur4SE5kZp — Charlie White (@c_write) September 10, 2023

He’s gonna be a beast omg https://t.co/Dnb2aXkikU — AnthonyStark (@AnthonyStark_7) September 10, 2023

I hate using the word “aura” but man he has it https://t.co/hOz1bbaxrL — SH (@SHtalkssports) September 10, 2023

FUTURE HALL OF FAMER ANTHONY RICHARDSON! https://t.co/9Oow1dCf80 — Shaun Belmont (@BeezyGOAT) September 10, 2023

Great drive from Steichen and AR there. https://t.co/WKlm2cSMYp — Neil (@neilcarrier) September 10, 2023

Makes me happy makes me smile https://t.co/87Y3cKDhXL — G📸 (@GarrettY1616) September 10, 2023

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire