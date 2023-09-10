Anthony Richardson scored his first NFL touchdown and fans loved it
Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson found the end zone for the first time in his career on a two-yard run in the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
After a masterful drive leading the Colts offense down the field, Richardson took the snap on a designed run for a goal-line touchdown. Take a look at the score that got the Colts on the board for the first time this season:
First of many.
📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/aA2Km0xF4X
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 10, 2023
Here’s how Twitter reacted:
God this is so much more fun to watch than the last five years 😍 #Colts https://t.co/pW6QovFfg3
— Christopher Swank (@swizzo_mcfizzo) September 10, 2023
Welcome to the NFL, AR5 🥲 https://t.co/PWCczi5n0w
— Alexa Ross (@AlexaRossTV) September 10, 2023
This could literally bring a tear to my eye. Finally. A quarterback who can move https://t.co/vN1Itz1ocN
— Christopher Cassella (@Cassellafella) September 10, 2023
Let’s make the 360 spike his signature td celebration https://t.co/EiBmL8QZle
— Fernando Antonio (@FeelTheFern07) September 10, 2023
I can get used to this. #Colts https://t.co/UgZXewoblv
— Kyle Nishida (@Kyle_Nishida) September 10, 2023
Why do I feel like crying over something so simple? https://t.co/ML6JSBnGFz
— J (@Jay_M343) September 10, 2023
First TD for AR5!!!!! https://t.co/G2Nyxvktxs
— Brandon Green (@PISTONZFAN) September 10, 2023
Inject it into my veins https://t.co/sebszCEden
— James Ho (@_JamesHo) September 10, 2023
Wait Anthony Richardson might be him 👀 https://t.co/9Hlcxvsgrr
— Jonny ✪ (@jonny_wheeler) September 10, 2023
The fact he was +270 for an anytime TD is wild and basically free money lol https://t.co/JtibhJnZPk
— B., The Chef (@_DiscreteView) September 10, 2023
He’s going to be so good https://t.co/AqDrGEKfSW
— Alek Wood (@awoody8) September 10, 2023
NFL optimism is back in Indy. Let's go Colts! https://t.co/Qur4SE5kZp
— Charlie White (@c_write) September 10, 2023
We’re so back. https://t.co/ZlecaYkjTa
— Braden Moles (@BradenMoles) September 10, 2023
He’s gonna be a beast omg https://t.co/Dnb2aXkikU
— AnthonyStark (@AnthonyStark_7) September 10, 2023
I hate using the word “aura” but man he has it https://t.co/hOz1bbaxrL
— SH (@SHtalkssports) September 10, 2023
FUTURE HALL OF FAMER ANTHONY RICHARDSON! https://t.co/9Oow1dCf80
— Shaun Belmont (@BeezyGOAT) September 10, 2023
THATS MY QUATERBACK ! https://t.co/mIacfdWGqE
— haternextdoor (@eluamuno) September 10, 2023
Great drive from Steichen and AR there. https://t.co/WKlm2cSMYp
— Neil (@neilcarrier) September 10, 2023
Makes me happy makes me smile https://t.co/87Y3cKDhXL
— G📸 (@GarrettY1616) September 10, 2023