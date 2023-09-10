Advertisement

Anthony Richardson scored his first NFL touchdown and fans loved it

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read

Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson found the end zone for the first time in his career on a two-yard run in the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After a masterful drive leading the Colts offense down the field, Richardson took the snap on a designed run for a goal-line touchdown. Take a look at the score that got the Colts on the board for the first time this season:

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire