Anthony Richardson said he met with over 20 teams

If the Indianapolis Colts have their eyes on Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, they will have to deal with plenty of competition from other teams throughout the league.

In a piece through Vic Tafur of The Athletic, Richardson looked back on what was a “life-changing” experience at the NFL Scouting Combine last week. Richardson certainly impressed everyone with his elite athleticism.

And teams were lining up for the high-upside prospect. Richardson wrote in the reflective piece that he met with over 20 teams.

I met with over 20 teams, and it seemed like every team was trying to really get to know me as a person in a very short amount of time. I am a private person and am not as out there as the other quarterbacks, but I feel I was able to get across who I was. Normally, I prefer to keep things confidential within my own circle, but this isn’t a normal situation.

That’s not really a surprise considering the hype Richardson had coming into the combine. Teams were going to want to get in the room with him to see how he handled the quick-hitting meetings throughout the week.

The Colts reportedly were one of the teams Richardson met with during the week.

With the Chicago Bears putting the No. 1 pick up for sale, and the Arizona Cardinals making it known they also are willing to move back from the No. 3 spot, there will be several chances for teams to jump the Colts for a quarterback.

Whether general manager Chris Ballard will pull the trigger to move up at all in the draft is a mystery that may remain until draft night rolls around April 27.

But if they wind up having Richardson high on their draft board, they may have a lot of competition to deal with.

