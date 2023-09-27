Anthony Richardson, Ryan Kelly will return to practice on Wednesday

The Colts have a chance to get their top draft pick back against the Rams this week.

Head coach Shane Steichen told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that quarterback Anthony Richardson will return to practice this week. Though Richardson remains in the concussion protocol, he'll take starter reps, which is a good sign for his potential availability.

Richardson suffered his concussion during the first half of Indianapolis' Week 2 victory over Houston. Gardner Minshew has filled in for the last two weeks, helping the Colts win both games.

In his two games, Richardson has completed 30-of-47 passes for 279 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He’s also rushed for 75 yards with three TDs.

There’s more positive news on Indianapolis’ injury front, as Steichen also noted that center Ryan Kelly will practice on Wednesday. He remains in concussion protocol, but getting back to practice is a step in the right direction.