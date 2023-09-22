Anthony Richardson, Ryan Kelly officially ruled out by Colts

All signs this week have pointed toward Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson missing Sunday's game against the Ravens with a concussion and the team has now made an official announcement.

Richardson has been ruled out of the Week Three matchup. Richardson did not practice all week and remains in the concussion protocol, so there wasn't any decision for the Colts to make about his readiness to play.

Gardner Minshew will get the start. He was 19-of-23 for 171 yards and a touchdown in last Sunday's win over the Texans. Sam Ehlinger is the team's third quarterback and he will move up to the backup role this Sunday.

Minshew will not be taking snaps from center Ryan Kelly. Kelly has also been ruled out with a concussion, Wesley French replaced him against Houston.