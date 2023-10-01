Anthony Richardson runs in a touchdown, Colts trail 23-15

The Colts have made it a game in the fourth quarter against the Rams.

Anthony Richardson ran in a 1-yard touchdown to narrow Los Angeles' lead to eight points at 23-15 with 11:45 left in the game.

Indianapolis was helped on their possession by a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty called on Russ Yeast that moved the club all the way up to the L.A. 19.

Richardson became the first quarterback in NFL history to rush for four touchdowns in his first three starts.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is pretty clearly struggling with some soft of injury to his back or lower body, though the club has not announced anything. Stafford has not yet missed a play.