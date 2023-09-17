Anthony Richardson runs for second TD to give Colts 14-0 lead

Who needs Jonathan Taylor when you have Anthony Richardson?

The No. 4 overall pick already has two touchdown runs only 5:47 into the game, giving the Colts a 14-0 lead over the Texans.

His first, an 18-yarder, completed a 10-play, 75-yard drive. His second followed a Texans lost fumble that led to a short field.

Colts defensive end Samson Ebukam sacked C.J. Stroud on Houston's third play. Officials ruled Stroud down before he lost the ball, but the Colts challenged and replay showed it was a fumble recovered by Dayo Odeyingbo at the Houston 15.

One play later, Richardson was in the end zone.

He has three carries for 35 yards and two touchdowns already.