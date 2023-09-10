Anthony Richardson runs for first career touchdown

Anthony Richardson's first career touchdown was a run, not a pass.

The Colts quarterback ran for a 2-yard score, knotting the game at 7-7.

Richardson, the fourth overall pick, has run for 14 yards on two carries and completed 6 of 7 passes for 56 yards.

Josh Downs has three catches for 30 yards.

The Jaguars struck first on a 9-yard reception from Trevor Lawrence to Calvin Ridley, but the Colts are holding their own. They have outgained the Jaguars 84 to 75.