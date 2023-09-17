Advertisement

Anthony Richardson runs for 18-yard touchdown, early 7-0 lead

ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

Anthony Richardson and C.J. Stroud are facing off for the first of what the teams hope will be many matchups.

Richardson struck first, running for an 18-yard touchdown on the first drive Sunday.

He had two carries for 20 yards and threw for 50 yards, completing 5 of 6 passes, on the 10-play, 75-yard drive.

The Colts converted both third downs they faced.

Richardson had 10 carries for 40 yards and a touchdown in the opener and threw for 223 yards with a touchdown and an interception.